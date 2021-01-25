Republic Day 2021 is here, and the nation had geared up to observe the historic day, when the constitution of India came into force—January 26, 1950. Every year, citizens gather to witness the grand Delhi Republic Day parade. But this year, it will be held with limited spectators, and people are encouraged to watch the event from home. As we celebrate Republic Day 2021 virtually, here, we bring you wishes and HD images. You can download and share these Republic Day 2021 WhatsApp stickers through online messenger apps such as Telegram, Signal, Facebook and more. Also known as Gantantra Diwas, the Happy Republic Day 2021 messages, photos of tiranga, greetings and patriotic quotes defines the beauty of our nation, and its unity in diversity.

Republic Day observances include parades, distribution of sweets in schools, speeches and cultural dances. Children would participate in cultural performances, debates and deliver patriotic speeches in schools. All of these will be held virtually this year, to keep students engaged and also ensure safety. Let us honour the significant day of January 26, by sharing Republic Day 2021 wishes, messages, patriotic quotes, greetings and photos through WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, Signal and more. These quotes can also be perfect for Instagram captions and tweets as you use the hashtag, #RepublicDay2021.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Republic Day! If You Want To Celebrate the Day in a True Sense, Respect Everything That You Have Today!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special Day, Let’s Promise Our Motherland That We Will Do Everything To Enrich and Preserve Our Heritage, Our Ethos and Our Treasure. Happy Republic Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Freedom Never Perish in Your Hands. Happy Republic Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khushnaseeb Hai Wo Jo Watan Par Mit Jate Hain, Markar Bhi Woh Log Amar Ho Jate Hain, Dil Se Tumko Naman Hain Karte, Yeh Aajad Watan Jo Dilaya Hai. Gantantra Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Make a Pledge to Our Motherland That We Will Do Everything That We Can To Rid It of All the Evils. Happy Republic Day!

Send This GIF With Message: Happy Republic Day 2021

How to Download Republic Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers and images to mark various events and celebrate important days. The latest WhatsApp stickers are available for both Android and iOS applications. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We wish all our readers, a very Happy Republic Day 2021!

