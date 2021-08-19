Creating awareness about the importance of renewable energy and commemorating the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, India celebrates Indian Akshay Urja Diwas on August 20 every year. The main motive of celebrating this day is to make use of traditional energy having no side effects and using energy naturally like Biogas, Solar Energy, Wind Energy and Hydroelectrical Power etc. This day marks the need to make people accustomed to the needs, benefits and uses of renewable energy systems in our lives.

History Behind Indian Akshay Urja Diwas

Promoting Renewable Energy development and encouraging the use of traditional forms of energy for daily activities, this day is celebrated on August 20. The first-ever memorial stamp was issued in the year 2004 by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh by organising the first-ever event related to Akshay Urja Diwas. Around 12,000 school children had formed a human chain in New Delhi with the idea of promoting renewable energy to the masses. 2030 Renewable Energy Policy Comes Between UK, Czech Republic, and the Rest of the EU.

Significance of Indian Akshay Urja Diwas

India is known for its traditional ways of using things. Grounded to its roots, India’s idea of using and popularising renewable energy goes back to centuries. Solar Energy, Biogas, Wind Energy, Hydro-electrical power are some examples that India has been focusing on for ages. These also include carbon-neutral sources like sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves, and geothermal heat. India Needs 55-Fold Renewable Energy Growth For Zero Emission

Using renewable energy will help us tackle issues like Global Warming, air pollution etc. The main motive of these energies is to produce little or no emission that causes global warming. Air pollution has created problems, mainly in New Delhi and with the use of renewable energy, there will be less air pollution.

India has been working rigorously to create a change and make the world accustomed to new renewable energy. According to data drafted by the World Economic Forum, it is asserted that India has the calibre to save almost $90 billion in imports by 2030 by using renewable energy. India ranks fifth largest in the world in installing renewable energy capacity.

