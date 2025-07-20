International Chess Day is an annual event that is celebrated by chess enthusiasts across the world on July 20. Notably, the date of this international event marks the founding of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in 1924. As per historical records, the idea to celebrate this day as the international chess day was proposed by UNESCO, and it has been celebrated as such since 1966, after it was established by FIDE. International Chess Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 20. D Gukesh Beats Magnus Carlsen at Grand Chess Tournament 2025 in Zagreb After Being Called 'Weaker' Player By Norwegian World No 1.

FIDE, which has 171 chess federations as its members, organises chess events and competitions around the world on this day. In 2013, the International Chess Day was celebrated in 178 countries, according to FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov. On December 12, 2019, the UN General Assembly unanimously approved a resolution recognizing the day. In this article, let’s know more about International Chess Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Chess Confession Rooms: Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura Ace India’s D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi.

International Chess Day 2025 Date

International Chess Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 20.

International Chess Day Significance

International Chess Day is celebrated every year to mark the formation of FIDE, the official chess body. Chess, known for sharpening the mind and enhancing concentration, is more than just a game—it's a universal language of strategy and intellect. This annual event celebrates the cultural, educational, and social significance of chess around the world and encourages governments and institutions to support chess in schools and communities.

International Chess Day is an opportunity for both seasoned players and newcomers to explore the rich legacy of chess. On this day, chess tournaments and exhibitions are held to promote the game. Celebrations on this day include global chess tournaments, online matches, school-level competitions, and community outreach events.

