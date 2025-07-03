D Gukesh defeated Magnus Carlsen in a sixth round contest at the Grand Chess Tournament 2025 that is being played in Zagreb, on July 3. This was a fifth win in a row for D Gukesh and with this, he has taken the sole lead in the rapid chess tournament. And it has come days after the Norwegian chess champion had referred to D Gukesh as a 'weaker' player. D Gukesh was in good form heading into the match against Magnus Carlsen as he defeated Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Fabiano Caruana in the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively. "I hope, for his (Gukesh) sake, that he can do better. But playing him in this tournament, I will approach it as if I’m playing one of the presumably weaker players (in the tournament).” Disappointed D Gukesh Covers His Face After Blunder Against Fabiano Caruana Helps Magnus Carlsen Win Norway Chess 2025 Title (Watch Video).

D Gukesh Defeats Magnus Carlsen

World Champion Gukesh D stunned Magnus Carlsen in Round 6! A must-watch game that had us all on the edge of our seats!♟️#grandchesstour #chess pic.twitter.com/T3Ls0w8m0C — Grand Chess Tour (@GrandChessTour) July 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)