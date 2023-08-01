International Childfree Day 2023 will be celebrated on August 1. This annual observance was initiated by the National Organisation of Non-Parents (NON) and strives to make being child-free a socially acceptable choice. While having children is always a choice, most people who choose not to go down the path, especially women, are often subjected to unwarranted shame, judgment and questions. International Childfree Day aims to change this. As we prepare to celebrate International Childfree Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate International Childfree Day 2023 and more. French Nationals Going 'childfree' to Control Over-population, Reverse Global Warming.

When is International Childfree Day 2023?

International Childfree Day is celebrated every year on August 1. This annual observance began on August 1, 1973, and was initiated by the child-free advocacy group, The National Organization of Non-Parents (NON). Their main goal was to promote social acceptance and respect for those who choose not to have children and combat pronatalist discrimination. Antinatalism: Consent of a Foetus? Why Antinatalists Don’t Want You To Make Babies.

Significance of International Childfree Day

We live in 2023 - where we portray this world which is open, accepting and kind to one and all. However, being child-free, even in 2023, continues to come with an array of stigmas and judgments. Every person who is over a certain age and is in a committed relationship has had to battle the age-old question - when do you have kids? And even if you are honest in the response, most people will continue to try to convince you otherwise.

The celebration of International Childfree Day aims to combat this challenging and often frustrating trend and make more people understand and accept that having children is not a responsibility but a choice. And those who choose to be child-free deserve the same amount of appreciation, respect and understanding as those who choose to have kids. We hope that this International Childfree Day, you give proper thought to the concept of living child-free, what it means and the nuances behind the motivations to make this choice.

Here’s wishing everyone a Happy International Childfree Day 2023!

