Every year, International Civil Aviation Day is celebrated across the world on December 7 to recognise the importance of aviation, especially international air travel, to the social and economic development of the world. The day has been celebrated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) since December 7, 1994, the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation. In 1996, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed that December 7 would be marked as International Civil Aviation Day. Every year, International Civil Aviation Day is celebrated with a unique theme. This year, the International Civil Aviation Day theme will be 'Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development'.

International Civil Aviation Day 2023 Date

International Civil Aviation Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, December 7.

International Civil Aviation Day 2023 Theme

The International Civil Aviation Day 2023 theme will be ‘Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development’.

International Civil Aviation Day History

In 1944, delegates from 54 nations gathered in Chicago at the invitation of the United States of America. At this event, the participants signed the Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known more popularly as the ‘Chicago Convention’, the defining international agreement that has since permitted the global civil aviation system to develop peacefully, benefitting all nations of the world. International Civil Aviation Day was established in 1994 as part of ICAO's 50th anniversary activities. However, in 1996, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/51/33, which officially recognized December 7 as International Civil Aviation Day.

International Civil Aviation Day Significance

International Civil Aviation Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to recognize and celebrate the importance of international civil aviation in fostering global connectivity, peace, and development. The day aims to raise awareness of the importance of international civil aviation to the social and economic development of States and of the unique role of ICAO in helping States cooperate and realize a truly global rapid transit network at the service of all mankind. On this day, various events, seminars, and activities take place globally that are organized by aviation authorities, airlines, airports, and other aviation-related organizations.

