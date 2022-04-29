International Dance Day is a global celebration of dance created in 1982. Since then, it is celebrated every year on April 29. International Dance Day is a day of celebration for all those who value and can see the importance of the art form dance and is a wake-up call for government, politicians and institutions that do not value it. It is a form of celebration that gives you numerous physical and mental benefits. As you celebrate International Dance Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for the day. Send These Messages, Dance HD Images, Telegram Pics, and WhatsApp Photos to Your Loved Ones

On this day, various schools, colleges and institutes organise events to promote dance as an activity among the people. Dancing not only helps you reduce weight, but also releases happy hormones, helps your release stress and tension, improves flexibility and makes you feel young. Not to forget it is one of the best ways to express feelings and emotions in a beautiful way. Here are beautiful HD images and wallpapers that you can download and share with all your loved ones to send them greetings for International Dance Day 2022. International Dance Day 2022: From Flexibility to Balancing, Health Benefits of Dancing.

International Dance Day is also the day of birth of the creator of modern ballet dance, Jean George Noverre. The day was created by the Dance community of the International Theatre Institute (ITI) which is the main partner of the performing arts of UNESCO. It was started as a day to encourage participation and education in dance through various events created and organised by the ITI. Here are HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and sent to all your friends and family to greet them on International Dance Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy International Dance Day 2022!

