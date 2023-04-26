Every year, International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 to educate people about dance and encourage them to participate in dancing activities through events and festivals. The global celebration of dance has been established by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. In 1982, the Dance Committee of ITI founded International Dance Day to be celebrated every year on April 29. The day also marks the anniversary of the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre, who is considered to be the ‘father of modern ballet’. From Flexibility to Balancing, Health Benefits of Dancing.

The International Dance Committee and the International Theatre Institute ITI select an outstanding dance personality to write a message for International Dance Day each year. ITI also create a flagship event in a selected host city, where dance performances, educational workshops, humanitarian projects and speeches are held. Here's all you need to know about International Dance Day 2023 date, significance and more.

International Dance Day 2023 Date:

International Dance Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

International Dance Day Significance

International Dance Day strives to encourage participation in dance through events all over the world. UNESCO formally recognizes ITI to be the creator and organisers of the event. International Dance Day is a celebration day that aims to educate people about the value and importance of the art form of dance. The day acts as a wake-up call for governments, politicians and institutions which have not yet recognised its value to the people. To mark this occasion each year, the International Theatre Institute invites its members, along with dancers, choreographers, dance students, and enthusiasts, to join them in a Gala Celebration.

