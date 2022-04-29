The art of dancing is woven into every culture, ethnic group and community. Be it a grand wedding ceremony or an award show, people simply enjoy dancing to the beats of music. The art brings us closer to each and is spread across the world in distinct forms. To celebrate and promote the art of grooving and swaying our bodies to the beats of music, International Dance Day is observed every year on April 29th. The Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI) established April 29th as International Dance Day in the year 1982 to highlight and focus on the fabulous diversity and talent of dancers all over the sphere. For decades, popular dance performances have been blessed with boy bands. BTS Announces New Album, Shares Big News With Tagline 'We Are Bulletproof' That Will Release on June 10.

As far as dance is concerned Korean culture has taken the art to another level. Speaking of K-Pop, how can we miss BTS? With record-breaking views for their YouTube dance music videos and album purchases along with their money-making star power, the septet has proved to be the best! Classic songs like "Butter" and "Permission to Dance on Stage" and variations in dance have resonated with the industry for a pretty long period now. This International Dance Day lets us rejoice the legacy of the art by watching some of the jaw-dropping dance performances by the BTS. BTS Receives Standing Ovation for Power-Packed James Bond-Inspired Grammy Awards 2022 Performance, ARMY Reacts!

Butter

From the very beginning, the group justified the lyrics’ central romantic narrative. The eternal masterpiece by BTS is worth billions of views!

Dynamite

BTS' "Dynamite" is an upbeat disco-pop track with dance moves heavily inspired by the ’70s and ’80s.

Fake Love

"Fake Love" will give you the rock core vibes with a dance style that included more breaking, locking and popping derivatives.

Permission to Dance

This classic and uplifting song has some of the easiest yet smoothest dance moves that anybody can do!

Unique choreography, catchy music, slick moves, perfect direction and a passionate fanbase has catapulted BTS to the top of the charts across the globe! Enjoy International Dance Day by recreating the dance performances by the Bangtan boys or create your own grooving style.

