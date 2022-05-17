Homophobia, transphobia and biphobia are among the biggest motivators for violent crimes against people of different sexual orientations. From being bullied for who they are to having to suffer violence in some cases, the extent of the effect of this irrational fear that people seem to have against the things they do not know has hurt millions of lives worldwide. It is a key reason many people stay closeted or hide their identity. However, every year, people celebrate International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17 to combat these challenges and help create a loving and accepting society where people can exist without the fear of any violence. As we prepare to celebrate International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia and what you can do to be a true ally. LGBT History Month 2022: Date, History, Theme And Significance of the Pride Month.

When is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia 2022?

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is celebrated on May 17 every year. The observance was established as International Day Against Homophobia by the IDAHO committee. The celebration is marked on May 17, as it was on this day in 1990 that homosexuality was removed from the International Classification of Diseases of the World Health Organization (WHO).

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia 2022 Theme

Every year, the celebration of International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia revolves around a central theme to help initiate conversations around difficult topics in a uniform manner. The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia 2022 theme is "Our Bodies, Our Lives, Our Rights." This theme is especially relevant as various anti-LGBTQAI laws and regulations continue to affect several parts of the world.

The fight that people in the LGBTQIA community have to battle every single day, not just to be accepted and respected by society but also by their own friends and family and sometimes, even themselves, is one of the most challenging things in life. And the least we can do is be solid allies to them and offer safe spaces for them to just exist as they wish. Here’s hoping that you do your bit to be a better ally on this International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

