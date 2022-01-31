LGBT is an initialism that stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender. The month of February provides an opportunity to highlight the LGBTQ community and their rights. As such accomplishments are often not recognized by the people hence LGBTQ History month celebrates the history of gay rights and related civil rights movements. LGBT History Month provides role models, builds community, and makes the civil rights statement about the extraordinary contributions of the LGBTQ group. LGBT History Month will start from Tuesday, 1st February to 28th February 2022. February 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Vasant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Chinese New Year; Know All Important Dates and List of Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

How Did LGBT History Month Start?

LGBT History Month was first termed in the year 2005 by Schools Out UK. It was initiated in the UK by Sue Sanders and Paul Patrick, then co-chairs of Schools OUT UK. The event came in the wake of the abolition of Section 28 in 2003, the Employment Equality (Sexual Orientation) Regulations 2003. Since then, every year, the event has raised awareness about the LGBTQ+ community and promoted equality and diversity.

Theme Of LGBT History Month 2022

Every year there is a specific theme and a well-publicised event at a high-profile location to make people aware of the achievements and struggles of the LGBTQ+ community. The theme for 2022 pride month is "Politics in Art" and it is based on Art and design.

Why Is It Important To Celebrate LGBT History Month?

LGBTQ members are often bullied and cast out from their families and social groups. People don't consider them to be a part of their circle just because they don't fall under the category of the two common genders. In many cases, they turn to drugs or alcohol as a mental escape from the hardships in life. Each year, during February LGBT History month, is observed to teach lessons about the day-to-day struggles of the community. The month is commonly celebrated with parades and other large, celebratory gatherings devoted to individual displays of pride like the rainbow Pride flag and other flags representing people with different identities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2022 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).