International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is observed to hold active and targeted conversations on the key steps that need to be taken to eradicate poverty and ensure that the basic needs of all human beings worldwide can be met. The celebration of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty revolves around a dedicated annual theme and is celebrated with the help of various events, online campaigns and digital activations. As we mark International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, including date, theme and history.

When Is International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2025?

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2025 will be marked on October 17. The annual celebration of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty was first initiated as World Day to Overcome Poverty, and was marked in Paris, France, in 1987. This activation was started by the Fresh activist, Joseph Wresinski. In 1992, four years after Wresinski's death, the United Nations officially designated October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. Quotes on Poverty and Hunger by Jeff Bridges, Mother Teresa, Kofi Annan, and Others To Observe International Day of the Eradication of Poverty.

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2025 Theme

The celebration of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is an important annual observance that helps us to raise global awareness about poverty and its multidimensional nature, and to highlight the urgent need for collective action to end it. Every year, the celebration is focused on a dedicated theme. International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2025 theme is Ending social and institutional maltreatment by ensuring respect and effective support for families. The theme aims to remove the stigma associated with poverty and increase awareness of the idea that poverty is not a person’s fault but a society’s failing.

There are various important conversations that need to be had when it comes to poverty. And celebrations like International Day for the Eradication of Poverty are marked on this day. From showing your support towards people living in poverty and aiding them with the help they need, to having uncomfortable but important conversations around the key reason for the increasing number of people living in poverty and the role of government in helping eradicate this, there are various ways to celebrate this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2025 06:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).