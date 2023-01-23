Setting aside gender, colour, caste, and creed, education is a human right that must be accessible to every human being. It comes under public good and responsibility. If seen from a country's point of view, education and quality learning give lifelong opportunities and break the cycle of poverty. Each year, the globe dedicates a special day to spread the importance of education and its role in society. Celebrated as the International Day of Education, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the event. Mark the date as International Day of Education 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 24. To know how the world observes the annual observance and its theme, keep scrolling. International Day of Education 2023: UNESCO Dedicates The Global Occasion To Afghan Girls & Women, Calls For Immediate & Non-Negotiable Access to Education.

International Day of Education 2023 Theme

This year's theme for the International Day of Education is "to invest in people, prioritize education". The global event will call on governments, the international community and key stakeholders to implement and stand by their pledges to prioritise investment in education and educational modification.

International Day of Education History & Significance

Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights enshrined the "Right To Education." The crucial declaration calls for free and mandatory elementary education. On December 3, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a thoughtful resolution to declare the date of January 24 as the International Day of Education. Afterwards, in 2019, on the same date, the first International Day of Education was observed to make the general public aware of the role of education in fetching global peace and sustainable development. The message by the UNGA was spread across the world. The result was that the globe got introduced to a better version of humans that constituted a more suitable cultured society.

As per the data provided by the official website of the United Nations, about 244 million children and adolescents worldwide are out of school. It is shocking to witness the fact that 617 million children and adolescents cannot read and do basic math! Hereafter, one understands the need to outstretch the cruciality of education. Hence, International Day of Education aims to develop a debate around how to boost education as a public endeavour and common good.

