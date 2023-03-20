Every year, International Day of Forests is celebrated on March 21 to raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests, and trees. The day highlights the benefits of forests for the present and future generations. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) established the day on November 28, 2013, and it has been commemorated ever since. Each year, various events and celebrations are held across countries to mark this special day. As we celebrate the International Day of Forests 2023, here’s all you need to know about the International Day of Forests 2023 Date, the International Day of Forests 2023 theme, its history and significance. First Day of Spring 2023 Date: When Is Vernal Equinox? Know History and Significance About the Start of Spring Season in the Northern Hemisphere.

International Day of Forests 2023 Date

International Day of Forests is celebrated on March 21 every year.

International Day of Forests 2023 Theme

The International Day of Forests 2023 Theme is ‘Forests and health’. The theme for each International Day of Forests is chosen by the Collaborative Partnership on Forests. From Being Storehouse of Biodiversity to Home for Indigenous People, Here Are 10 Interesting Things to Know About Forests!

International Day of Forests History

International Day of Forests was observed for the first time on March 21, 2013. In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed March 21 the International Day of Forests. The day aims to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests. On this day, countries are encouraged to undertake local, national and international efforts to organize activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns. The organizers are the United Nations Forum on Forests and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with Governments, the Collaborative Partnership on Forests and other relevant organizations in the field.

The origins of commemorating the day can be traced back to 1971 when the ‘States members’ voted to establish ‘World Forestry Day’ on March 21 of each year at the 16th session of the Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization in November 1971. From 2007 to 2012, the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) convened a series of six Forest Days, in conjunction with annual meetings of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of Parties. After the International Year of Forests in 2011, the International Day of Forests was established by resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on November 28, 2012.

International Day of Forests Significance

International Day of Forests is a perfect opportunity to educate people of the world about the importance of forests in our lives and in maintaining the ecological balance. On this day, countries are encouraged to undertake efforts to organize local, national, and international activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns. The Secretariat of the United Nations Forum on Forests, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization, facilitates the implementation of such events in collaboration with governments, the Collaborative Partnership on Forests, and international, regional and subregional organizations.

