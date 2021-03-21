International Day of Forests, which is also known as World Forestry Day is celebrated every year on March 21. This event was established by the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on November 28, 2012. The main motto for the establishment of this day was to make people aware of the importance of forest and trees. This day is also known as World Forestry Day 2021. Each year, various events celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests, and trees outside forests, for the benefit of current and future generations. On the occasion of International Day of Forests 2021, we will share with you interesting facts about this essential part of the Earth which you ought to know.

The theme for International Day of Forests 2021 is '“Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being”. Countries are encouraged to undertake efforts to organise local, national and international activities involving planting campaigns. This event was the first time celebrated on March 21, 2013. The plan for assigning a special day for the preservation of forest roots back to November 1971, where the 'States members' at the 16th session of the Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, voted to establish "World Forestry Day" on March 21 of each year. Now let us take a look at some interesting facts about forests.

Facts About Forests

1. Forests cover around 4 billion hectares or 30 percent of Earth’s land surface.

2. The world’s forests are thought to house more than 50 percent of the world’s plant and animal species, hence they are known as storehouses of biodiversity.

3. Forests make up more than 20 percent of household incomes in developing countries.

4. Forests store massive amounts of carbon and provide important ecosystem services upon which life on Earth depends. The world’s forests store an estimated 296 gigatonnes of carbon in both above- and below-ground biomass.

5. According to the U.N.’s survey of national forestry agencies, a net loss of natural forests averaged 6.6 million hectares per year between 2010-2015.

6. The biggest drivers of deforestation are agriculture and livestock production, logging, and forest fires, therefore mankind is responsible for most forest loss worldwide.

7. Forests are home to 50 million indigenous people around the world, more than the populations of Tokyo, Mexico City, London, New York City and Cairo combined.

8. According to the U.N., about 5.24 million sq km of forest in the world, are managed primarily for biodiversity conservation.

9. More than 20 percent of the world’s breathable oxygen is produced in the Amazon rain forest alone.

10. Forests next to rivers and streams act as “living filters” by absorbing sediment and reducing nitrogen concentration by up to 90 percent from it.

On the occasion of International Day of Forests 2021, share facts and spread awareness about the importance of forest preservation for coming generations. We wish you all a very Happy World Forestry Day.

