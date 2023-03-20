When is the First Day of Spring 2023? When is Spring Season officially starting? Too many questions and we have all the answers. The Vernal equinox, also known as March Equinox or Spring Equinox, is the equinox on the Earth when the subsolar point appears to leave the Southern Hemisphere and crosses the celestial equator, heading northward as seen from Earth. This year, the Vernal Equinox 2023 will be marked on March 21. The vernal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere and the autumn season in the Southern Hemisphere. The March equinox is known as the vernal equinox (spring equinox) in the Northern Hemisphere and as the autumnal equinox in the Southern Hemisphere. Scroll down to learn more about the history and significance of this day. March 2023 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's List of All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Vernal Equinox or First Day of Spring History

Spring equinox or Vernal equinox is an ancient phenomenon that has been marked for a long time in history. As per beliefs, it is said that the Romans would worship a Meteorite Goddess – Cybele – whose lover had castrated himself. According to records, several scientists in the medieval period believed that the vernal equinox marked the beginning of ‘spontaneous generation'. Vernal Equinox occurs when the tilt of the Earth’s rotational axis reaches a particular position.

The March equinox may be taken to mark the beginning of astronomical spring and the end of astronomical winter in the Northern Hemisphere but it marks the beginning of astronomical autumn and the end of astronomical summer in the Southern Hemisphere. Some believe that a cosmographer named Egnazio Danti, used the occasion to come up with the Gregorian calendar.

Vernal Equinox or First Day of Spring Significance

Equinox is a day with equal periods of day and night. Hence, the vernal equinox holds great significance in understanding geographical scenarios. It also marks the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere. This day is a perfect opportunity for geologists, cosmologists, and scientists to educate the masses about the occurrence of the spring or vernal equinox and how this phenomenon impacts us in daily life.

