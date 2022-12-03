International Day of Persons with Disabilities is commemorated every year on December 3. It is an international observance promoted by the United Nations since 1992. International Day of Persons with Disabilities has been observed in several countries since its establishment. The observance of the day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. Each year, the day focuses on a different issue. As the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2022 is just around the corner, here’s all you need to know about its history and significance. World Down Syndrome Day: Famous People With Down Syndrome Who Changed The Way World Views The Condition.

History of International Day of Persons with Disabilities

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is an important day as it seeks to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life. The day was originally called the "International Day of Disabled Persons" until 2007. In 1976, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed 1981 as the International Year of Disabled Persons. It later called for a plan of action at the national, regional and international levels with an emphasis on the equalisation of opportunities, rehabilitation and prevention of disabilities.

In a bid to provide a time frame during which governments and organisations could implement the activities recommended in the World Programme of Action, the General Assembly proclaimed 1983–1992 the United Nations Decade of Disabled Persons. World Autism Awareness Day 2022 Date, History & Significance: What Is Autism Spectrum Disorder? Everything You Need To Know About The Day Dedicated To ASD.

Significance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The UN states that disability inclusion is an essential condition for upholding human rights, sustainable development, and peace and security. It is also central to the promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to leave no one behind. This day has great significance as it makes us aware of the commitment to realising that the rights of persons with disabilities are not only a matter of justice; it is an investment in a common future.

The 2022 global observance to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities will be around the overarching theme of innovation and transformative solutions for inclusive development.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2022 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).