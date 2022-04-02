World Autism Awareness Day is observed every year on April 2 across the world. It was first observed in the year 2007 and since that time World Autism Awareness Day has been making a mark across globe every year. Its purpose is to make people aware of Autism, which is a mental condition characterized by amnesia. Major victims of Autism are children and the world needs more and more awareness about Autism every day.

History of World Autism Awareness Day

The United Nations is determined to protect the world and the entire human society. Particular attention is being paid to the proper development of children. For this, World Autism Awareness Day is observed on April 2. It was announced in the year 2007.

Significance of World Autism Awareness Day

According to experts, Autism can be overcome. For this people, majorly parents need to be aware. Autism can happen to a person of any age. However, men are more likely to be its victim than women. In addition, children are more prone to autism. World Autism Day is United Nations's effort to spread awareness about the condition and aim at Autism being eradicated from its root.

What is Autism?

According to experts, Autism spectrum disorder encompasses a number of neurodevelopmental conditions, including conditions such as autism and Asperger's syndrome. All of these conditions are considered to be involved in Autism Spectrum Disorder or ASD. There are three types of autism: autistic disorder, Asperger's syndrome, and pervasive developmental disorder.

Autism Symptoms

People with such disorders experience difficulty in social communication and interactions. Even their behavior shows limited, characteristic repetition, interest and actions. The symptoms of patients suffering from these disorders start appearing in boys at the age of two to three years. But in many children, this disorders cannot ne recognized until they grow up. In these situations, the spectrum refers to the type of disorder and the severity of the symptoms. While people with mild symptoms don't need help, those with moderate or severe symptoms need a lot of support in daily life.

These symptoms include inability to perform daily tasks, trouble forming relationships and maintaining a normal life. Autism is characterized by disturbances in social interaction and abnormal behavior with limited and repetitive patterns. It is caused by a mixture of environmental and genetic factors. The biggest challenge of autism is recognizing its symptoms and making the correct diagnosis and treatment. This is the reason why there is a great need for awareness about it.

