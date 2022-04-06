People have become more reliant on artificial sources in today's modern era of science and highly evolved technology. But it is equally important to include physical activities like an exercise in the day-to-day routine. International Day of Sport for Development And Peace is a perfect opportunity to showcase the role of sport to drive social change, healthy lifestyle and community development. The global observance is marked every year on April 6. The day commemorates the inauguration of the first Olympic Games of the modern era in Athens, Greece, in 1896. Initially, the event was created by the United Nations General Assembly on August 23, 2013, and since then, it has been fostering peace and understanding in the community. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Good Friday; Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

Theme And Significance Of International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

Sports acts are a crucial investment in developing countries for the present and future. This year's theme for the international occasion is "Securing a Sustainable and Peaceful Future for All: The Contribution of Sport." The focal concept behind the theme is to promote and raise awareness about the use of sport to advance social ties, human rights and sustainable development. As per the official website of the United Nations under this theme, "UN Headquarters in New York will recognize the role of sport in addressing the climate crisis and highlight actions to lower greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate against climate change".

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is an opportunity for individuals to recognise the importance of sports and physical activities in society, and individuals' lives, amplifying awareness among its gazillion of spectators, building resilience and equality among citizens. The United Nations observes designated days, weeks, and years each with a theme or topic to raise awareness among the general public about a problem or essential concept. International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is one such event that helps the general citizen understand the correlation between sports, human rights, equality and sustainable development. With time, Non-governmental organisation (NGOs), media, armed forces, some companies and development agencies have recognised the significance of sports.

