The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) is an annual celebration marked on April 6 around the world. The day is a celebration of the power of sport to drive social change and community development and to foster peace and understanding. It was created by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on August 23, 2013, and has been supported by the International Olympic Committee since April 6, 2014. This date commemorates the inauguration, in 1896, of the first Olympic games of the modern era, in Athens, (Greece). Every year, the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is celebrated with a unique theme around the world. This year, the global theme for 2024 is ‘Sport for the Promotion of Peaceful and Inclusive Societies’.

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6.

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2024 Theme is ‘Sport for the Promotion of Peaceful and Inclusive Societies’.

On August 23, 2013, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in Resolution 67/296 decided to proclaim on April 6 as the International Day of Sport for Development and the Peace. The United Nations, with this commemoration, invited the States, the United Nations system and in particular the United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace, relevant international organisations, and international, regional and national sports organisations to cooperate, observe and raise awareness of the international event.

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is a UN-designated day that highlights the power of sport as a tool for promoting peace and development worldwide. The day serves as a platform to recognise the positive influence that sports can on individuals and communities. On this day, various events and initiatives are held around the world to raise awareness about the role of sports in promoting peace and development. These activities may include sports tournaments, exhibitions, conferences, workshops, and educational programs.

