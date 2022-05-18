International Museum Day is an annual celebration that focuses on raising awareness about the importance and role of museums in preserving art and culture, how we can ensure that we cherish the rich history that these sects have had and urging more people to explore museums. International Museum Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 18. Every year, this celebration is focused on various dedicated annual themes to initiate important conversations about art, its impact on society and more. International Museum Day 2022 theme, how to celebrate International Museum Day and the significance of this day are all things we must know. From Smithsonian to The National Museum; Make a Date To Visit These Famous Museums.

When Is International Museum Day 2022?

International Museum Day is celebrated every year on May 18. This celebration was first initiated in 1977 and was coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). Following the adoption of this resolution, the IMD was established, which allowed museums across the world to showcase their work and collections and promote the role of museums around the world.

International Museum Day 2022 History & Theme

Every year, the celebration of International Museum Day has been focused on a dedicated, pre-decided theme to initiate conversations in a uniform and specific direction. International Museum Day 2022 theme is The Power Of Museum. The theme for last year was “The future of Museums - Recover and Reimagine”. This year’s annual theme aims to tap into the power that these institutions hold, which is often forgotten by the world.

International Museum Day Significance

The celebration of International Museum Day 2022 is sure to be filled with dedicated conferences and events that motivate more and more people to step into museums, help them appreciate and understand the art that is on display in various such places and more. As we prepare to celebrate International Museum Day 2022, we hope that you plan a day filled with some events that help pay homage to your favourite art and artist and help museums in your area to flourish. Happy International Museum Day 2022!

