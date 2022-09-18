Jivitputrika Vrat, also known as Jitiya, is a Hindu festival observed for the well-being of children. It is observed in the Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it will be celebrated on September 17, Sunday, this year. Jivitputrika Vrat is majorly observed in the Indian states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. On this day, mothers observe Nirjala Vrat, which means they refrain from drinking anything for the well-being and long life of their children. The festival is observed for three days namely Nahai-Khai, Khur Jitiya or Jivitputrika day and Parana. On the first day, mothers eat vegetarian food prepared with ghee and pink salt only after taking bath. The second day is the fasting day where they are not supposed to eat or drink anything and the last day is the fast-breaking day. As you observe Jivitputrika Vrat 2022, we at LatestLY have a collection of messages that you can download and send to your friends and family as wishes on this day. Jitiya or Jivitputrika Vrat 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Significance: How To Celebrate Jitiya To Seek Blessings & Happiness for Your Children? Everything You Need To Know About Jiuntia

According to a legend, Jimutvanhan, the king of Gandharvas, was in the forest to serve his father when he met a woman belonging to the Nagvanshi (family of snakes). According to an oath, Garuda was to feed on her son the next day. Jimutvanhan promised to protect her son and offered himself to Garuda. When Garuda attacked him, he stayed calm and did not move, which impressed Garuda. Learning the story, Garuda promised that he will not take any sacrifice from Nagvanshi. To cherish this legend, mothers fast on this day and pray for the well-being and long life of their children. Celebrating this auspicious festival, here are wishes and messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on Jivitputrika Vrat 2022.

Jivitputrika Vrat is a perfect example of the selfless love that mothers have towards their children. It is one of the most challenging fasts of the Hindu tradition. Even then, the mothers observe this fast happily and celebrate this festival. Celebrate the three-day festival and pray for the happy and long life of your children on Jivitputrika Vrat 2022.

