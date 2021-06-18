The history of African Americans in the United States is shrouded in struggles against discrimination and bigotry. Over the last few decades, The Civil Rights movement in the country bought these struggles into the world's focus, However, the deaths of innocent Back citizens at the hands of law enforcement last year, amplified the issues of inequality that is still prevalent in the country. Juneteenth garnered widespread attention last year, following those unfortunate events and now people not just in the United States but across the world are more aware of the everyday discrimination faced by African Americans. This year Juneteenth will be observed to commemorate the day Black people were freed from slavery.

This year Juneteenth was made into a federal holiday, which signalled the government's acknowledgement of the importance of this day in American history. Let's share powerful quotes with family and friends, to highlight and amplify the significance of this day.

Powerful Quotes

File Image

“If You Dare To Struggle, You Dare To Win. If You Dare Not Struggle, Then Damn It, You Don’t Deserve To Win.” — Fred Hampton

File Image

“Freedom Is Never Voluntarily Given by the Oppressor; It Must Be Demanded by the Oppressed.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

File Image

“You Can’t Separate Peace From Freedom Because No One Can Be at Peace Unless He Has His Freedom.” — Malcolm X

File Image

“Nobody’s Free Until Everybody’s Free.” — Fannie Lou Hamer

File Image

“You May Kill Me With Your Hatefulness. But Still, Like Air, I’ll Rise.” — Maya Angelou

File Image

“I Would Like To Be Remembered as a Person Who Wanted To Be Free… So Other People Would Be Also Free.” — Rosa Parks

File Image

“In the End, Anti-Black, Anti-Female, and All Forms of Discrimination Are Equivalent to the Same Thing: Anti-Humanism.” — Shirley Chisholm

If you are unable to join fellow Americans in Juneteenth festivities due to the pandemic that’s gripped the world in its vices, there are plenty of virtual events set in place to express your solidarity with millions of African Americans this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2021 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).