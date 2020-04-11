Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: From Eradicating Caste Discrimination to Women Empowerment, Here Are the Social Changes Mahatma Worked On

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Born on April 11, 1827, Jyotirao Phule was an Indian social activist, writer and anti-caste social reformer from Maharashtra. He fought against social evils to make society a better place for everyone. It is because of his progressive thoughts and actions that girls in India today learn, work and have their own identity. He also led a movement against caste discrimination in the country. On his Jyotirao Phule's 193rd birth anniversary, here are some thoughts and sayings of the great mind.

He worked extensively for women empowerment. Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was marryed to Savitribai Phule at the age of 13. He also led a fight against child marriage. Born in a Mali cast that generally works as gardeners, Phule could not complete his study and started working with his father to support the family. In 1841, he got admission in Scottish Mission's High School in Pune and completed his education in 1847.

On His Birth Anniversary, Here Are Some Exceptional Works Done by Him:

In 1848, Jyotirao Phule along with his wife started the first school for girls. He also opened schools for children from Dalit castes.

He worked to abolish caste system and untouchability in Maharashtra.

For his great work to the society, Jyotirao was bestowed with the title of "Mahatma" by Maharashtrian social activist Vithalrao Krishnaji Vandekar.

In 1873, he formed Satya Shodhak Samaj with the aim of liberating bahujans and shudras (people belonging to the lower caste) and protecting them from atrocities.

His wife Savitri Bai Phule who was also a social reformer. She is the first woman teacher of India and also the first leader of women liberation movement.

The turning point in Mahatma Phule's life was when he visited a Brahmin friend's wedding. His participation in the wedding procession received objections from his friend's parents. He was looked down because he belonged to lower caste. This event had a permanent impact on him following which he started working on the upliftment of people belonging to lower castes. He died at the age of 63 on November 28, 1980.