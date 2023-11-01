Karnataka Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka Formation Day, is celebrated on November 1st each year to commemorate the creation of the state of Karnataka. On this day in 1956, the linguistic reorganization of Indian states led to the formation of the new state of Mysore, later renamed Karnataka in 1973. As you celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The formation of Karnataka as a separate state aimed to bring together the Kannada-speaking regions into a single administrative unit. Karnataka, with its capital in Bengaluru, is known for its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and contributions to various fields such as technology, education, and arts. Karnataka Rajyotsava is a day of great significance and pride for the people of the state.

The celebrations are marked by the unfurling of the Karnataka flag, parades, cultural performances, and various events that showcase the state's cultural and artistic traditions. It's a time for people to come together to celebrate the language, history, and progress of Karnataka. The state's cultural diversity is highlighted during Karnataka Rajyotsava, with various art forms like classical music and dance, traditional crafts, and regional cuisines being showcased. Schools, colleges, and government offices often host special programs to mark the occasion. The red and yellow state flag, representing Karnataka's vibrant heritage, flies proudly across the state during the celebrations. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day.

Karnataka Rajyotsava is a day of unity and patriotism, allowing the people of Karnataka to express their love for their state and honour its rich cultural and historical heritage.

Wishing everyone a Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023!

