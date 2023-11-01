Karnataka Rajyotsava is the celebration of the day that the state of Karnataka was formed. Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 will be commemorated on November 1. Also known as Karnataka State Day, this observance is the commemoration of the merger in 1956 of the Kannada-speaking regions of southwestern India under the States Reorganisation Act to form the state. To mark Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023, people are sure to share Happy Karnataka State Day 2023 wishes and messages, Karnataka Rajyotsava greetings, Karnataka State Day images and wallpapers, Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Dry Day Today on November 1 for Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023.

Karnataka Rajyotsava is a public holiday that is marked with state-wide celebrations. The commemoration of this day is also spread worldwide by Kanadigas across the world. The idea of making one state of all the Kannada-speaking diaspora was first born as early as 1905, when the Karnataka Ekikarana movement was initiated by Aluru Venkata Rao. Finally, on 1 November 1956, Mysore state, comprising most of the area of the erstwhile princely state of Mysore, was merged with the Kannada-speaking areas of the Bombay and Madras presidencies, as also of the principality of Hyderabad, to create a unified Kannada-speaking sub-national entity.

The celebration of Karnataka Rajyotsava is sure to be filled with a lot of fanfare and exciting events.

Karnataka Rajyotsava Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Salute the Spirit of the People of Karnataka. Wish You a Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023!

Karnataka Rajyotsava Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: So Let's Value the Day Karnataka Was Created. Wish You a Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava Day.

Karnataka Rajyotsava Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pride in Our Souls, Zeal in Our Hearts. Happy Karnataka Formation Day 2023

Karnataka Rajyotsava Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Join Hands on Karnataka Rajyotsava Day. This Land Is Our Inseparable Part!

Karnataka Rajyotsava Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Remember the Golden Heritage of Our State and Feel Proud To Be a Part of Karnataka. Happy Kannada Rajyotsava!

Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 Greetings: Share Happy Karnataka Foundation Day Messages With Kannadigas

Every year, to mark Karnataka State Day, the government organizes various special events and programs. The Rajyotsava Awards and Karnataka Ratna are given out on this day. Additionally, many people take this opportunity to revel in and celebrate the long and rich history of Karnataka and its contribution to India’s economy.

