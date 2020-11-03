Karwa Chauth (also spelt as Karva Chauth Vrat) is a significance one-day festival observed by married Hindu women for the long lives of their husbands. Karwa Chauth 2020 will be celebrated on November 4 (Wednesday) this year. Karwa Chauth begins with an important ritual early morning wherein women eat Sargi prepared by their mother-in-law. Ladies also extend best wishes and festive greetings to their mothers, mothers-in-law, sisters, sisters-in-law, friends, colleagues or any acquaintance observing the Karwa Chauth Vrat. Sending Happy Sargi wishes early morning is a common observance. Here's a collection of Happy Sargi 2020 greetings, Karwa Chauth early morning messages, Good Morning images with Karwa Chauth 2020 greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, quotes, screensavers, statuses, SMS and wallpapers and so much more for free download online.

Sargi in Karwa Chauth typically includes fresh fruits, dry fruits and sweets, which women eat at dawn, before, the sunrise. Here's what you need to know about Karwa Chauth 2020 Sargi timings. You can also learn in detail about Sargi, traditions and rituals associated with this pre-dawn meal. Post eating Sargi, they observe a nirjala vrat (abstaining from both food and water completely) till moon sighting. Women observe a fast from dawn to dusk for the long-life and safety of their husband. The fasting and subsequent rituals are considered to be highly blissful. Karwa Chauth is considered to be a romantic festival, which symbolises love, sacrifice, and care between a husband and a wife.

So if you are finding ways in which you can show love, affection, and care to your loved ones on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, then look no further, as we have it covered all for you. We, at LatestLY, bring you some of the most memorable and popular Happy Sargi 2020 as well as Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes to share with your 'special someone' on this auspicious occasion.

Happy Sargi Wishes for Karwa Chauth 2020 Early Morning

Happy Sargi Image for Karwa Chauth Morning 1 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May the sindoor testify your prayers for your husband's long life, the mangal sutra remind you of the promises that bind you, and the colour of Mehndi proves the depth of your love. Good Morning and Happy Karwa Chauth Sargi!

Happy Sargi Image for Karwa Chauth Morning 2 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May the beauty of sargi thali enter your life and make it colourful. Happy Sargi! Happy Karwa Chauth.

Happy Sargi Image for Karwa Chauth Morning 3 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: As you eat the early morning sargi on Karwa Chauth, I pray that the day-long fast bring you all that you wish for. Happy Sargi! Happy Karvachauth!

Happy Sargi Image for Karwa Chauth Morning 4 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May the sweetness of early morning sargi sweeten your day and life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Sargi Image for Karwa Chauth Morning 5 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: I pray to God that this Sargi sent by your mother-in-law strengthens the bond and love in the family. Happy Sargi! Happy Karvachauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes, Messages & Greetings to Celebrate the Auspicious Occasion

How to Download Karwa Chauth 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Karwa Chauth 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. As November 4 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all the very Happy Karwa Chauth 2020. We hope you have a great day celebrating this beautiful festival with your partner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).