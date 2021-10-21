This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 24. Married women in India, especially in the northern states, will fast all day long for their husbands' long life and well-being. Karwa Chauth, also known as Karva Chauth includes a number of celebrations ranging from various rituals from the gifting of Sargi to ending the fast after moonrise. On the day of Karva Chauth, the day-long fast ends after sighting the moon. The woman fasts for the entire day and waits till moonrise to have the first bite of food or drink water. Hence, women who are fasting on this day, need to know the moonrise timings. Karwa Chauth 2021 Date in India: What Is Moonrise Timing on Karva Chauth? What Is Sargi? Know History, Significance, Puja Rituals and Celebrations Related to Hindu Festival.

In this post, you will know about the Karwa Chauth moonrise time, Karwa Chauth 2021 moon timings, Karwa Chauth 2021 moonrise timings. We at LatestLY, will keep you updated with the moonrise timings of Kolkata, Bhopal, Indore, Shimla, Ujjain in this post. The moonrise timing vary in the different cities across the country. This post gives you all details about Karwa Chauth 2021 Chand Timings in cities including Kolkata, Bhopal, Indore, Shimla, Ujjain on October 24.

According to timeanddate.com, the Chandra Darshan timing for Kolkata on October 24 is 7:35 pm. In Bhopal, the Karwa Chauth moonrise timing on October 24 is 8:19 pm, while in Indore it is around 8:26 pm. Meanwhile, in Ujjain, the moonrise timings will be tentatively around 8:26 pm while in Shimla, the moonrise timing on Karwa Chauth will be 8.01 pm.

Watch this space to be updated with the moon timings for all these places and other cities in India to worship the moon during Karva Chauth 2021. Stay tuned here as we will keep you updated with the moon timings. Wishing all women Happy Karwa Chauth 2021!

