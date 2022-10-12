Karwa Chauth 2022 is here and women are all geared up with their new clothes and jewellery to celebrate this important Hindu festival which is observed on the fourth day after Purnima in the Karthik month of the Hindu calendar. Karwa Chauth is one of the most challenging fasts of the Hindu culture. On this day, women go without eating or drinking anything from sunrise to moonrise. For pregnant women, it is very difficult and not advisable to observe this fast as one has to stay without water for the whole day. However, if you plan to observe the Karwa Chauth 2022 fast, we have compiled a list of things you need to keep in mind. Karwa Chauth 2022 Sargi Time and Puja Muhurat: Know All About Upvas Date, Moonrise Timing in India and Traditions of the Auspicious Fasting Festival.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Things To Keep in Mind for Expecting Mothers

It is completely fine if you do not wish to observe the fast. You know the best about your own health. Therefore, nobody can force you to observe this fast. Seek forgiveness and observe the fast next year if you are pregnant.

Do not observe a Nirjala fast. It is very important to stay hydrated during pregnancy, so make sure that you are well hydrated.

Talk to your doctor. Consult with them about your plan to observe the Karwa Chauth fast. They would be able to guide you the best considering your condition during the pregnancy. It is very important to eat and drink to ensure the good health of mother and child.

If in between the fast you feel uncomfortable or low, immediately consult your doctor. Do not delay as it might not be good for you or the baby’s health.

Take your vitamins during Sargi. Make sure that you are eating proper nutritious food during Sargi as you would not eat anything till moonrise.

When you end the fast, do not eat excessive food. That might lead to acid reflux, which can make you feel uncomfortable the whole night.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Eat Health Sargi, Avoid Tea-Coffee; 10 Fasting Tips To Help You Observe The Fast

Many women don’t feel like giving up on the fast even during pregnancy. They can also opt for a Falahari fast so that they don’t compromise on their or the baby’s health. Enjoy your Karwa Chauth fast, but don’t forget to take care of the above-mentioned tips that can help you enjoy good health even as you fast. Wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2022 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).