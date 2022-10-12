Karwa Chauth 2022 will be celebrated on October 13. This annual celebration revolves around the commemoration of love, commitment and trust in a relationship. Karwa Chauth Vrat is a stringent fast that is observed by partners who seek a long, healthy and happy life together. There are rituals and traditions that are followed to observe the Karwa Chauth Vrat. People who observe the Karwa Chauth fast wake up early in the morning, before sunrise for a specially prepared meal called Sargi. Karwa Chauth is considered to be one of the most important festivals in North India that is celebrated by millions. As we prepare to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2022, here is everything you need to know about Karwa Chauth, Karwa Chauth 2022 Date, Sargi timing, Karwa Chauth 2022 moon sightings and more. Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi Designs: Apply Easy and Beautiful Henna Patterns for Front and Back Hands and Make Karva Chauth Celebrations More Special.

When is Karwa Chauth 2022?

Karwa Chauth 2022 will be observed on October 13. As the name suggests, Karwa Chauth is observed on the fourth day in the dark phase of the Hindu month of Karthik. The celebration of Karwa Chauth is predominantly in North India. The Karwa Chauth fast is observed from sunrise to moonrise and is only broken after doing the auspicious Karwa Chauth Puja to the moon. Karwa Chauth 2022 Upavasa timing is from 6.32 am to 20.38 am. So, Sargi for Karwa Chauth 2022 can be consumed anytime before 6.32 am on October 13.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Sargi Time

Karwa Chauth sargi is a pre-dawn meal usually prepared by the mother-in-law of a woman observing the fast. It is consumed between 3-5 am. So, Karwa Chauth 2022 Sargi time will take place on October 13, Thursday between 3-5 am. Karwa Chauth 2022 Fasting Dos and Don’ts: From Eating Healthy Sargi to Avoiding Tea-Coffee, Follow These 10 Pro Fasting Tips.

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat

In addition to the day-long fast, people who observe the fast also conduct an important puja. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat for this year is from 06:17 pm to 07:31 pm on October 13. This Puja will last for a duration of one hour and 13 minutes.

Moonrise Timing for Karwa Chauth 2022

The Karwa Chauth fast can only be broken after looking at the moon through a sieve, with a Diya placed on the rim. Since the moonrise time for October 13 is expected to be 8.38 pm, people can expect to break the fast after this time. In case of a cloudy day, where moon sighting becomes extremely difficult, many people also break the fast based on the timing.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals & Customs Of The Fasting Festival

Traditionally, Karwa Chauth is a stringent fast that married women observe for the long and healthy life of their husbands. Unmarried women have also observed Karwa Chauth as they prayed for a good husband. However, in recent times, the celebration has become more about the shared love, support and adulation that partners have for each other. In many homes, partners observe this fast for each other, hoping to have a long, happy and fulfilling life together. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2022 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).