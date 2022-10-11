Karwa Chauth (also spelt as Karva Chauth) is observed on the fourth day after Purnima in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is observed in October or November. This year, Karwa Chauth 2022 falls on Thursday, October 13. Women fast on Karva Chauth and pray for their husband’s long life. They start their fast with the sunrise and end the fast with the moonrise. They buy new clothes and jewellery and get mehndi applied on their hand and feet to groom for the day. To make sure that you have a successful fast, it is important you load yourself with all the nutrients. As you celebrate Karva Chauth 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of items that should be a part of the sargi during the festival. Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi Designs: Apply Easy and Beautiful Henna Patterns for Front and Back Hands and Make Karva Chauth Celebrations More Special.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pomegranate is one of the important of the sargi as it is a rich source of iron. As you stay without water for the whole day, pomegranate helps to curb your thirst and lets you fast easily for the day.

Coconut Water

Coconut Water (Photo Credits: File Image)

As you stay without water the whole day, coconut water helps maintain electrolytes and water in the body.

Almonds

Almonds (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Almonds are an excellent source of protein and fibre. The good fats in almonds mean high satiety, which helps sustain the day as energy back up.

Kesar Pheni

Saffron is insulin friendly and is known to help control appetite. It is also a good source of calcium as it is made in milk. It is excellent for radiant skin and helps protect in the upcoming cold season.

Fruits

Fruits (Photo Credits: Flickr, Pixabay and Wikimedia Commons)

Fruits like bananas and apples are a rich source of fibre and potassium and are very important for a day-long nirjala fast.

Karva Chauth is a nirjala fast, i.e., without water. Therefore, before starting the fast, you must ensure all the healthy nutrients that keep you active and glowing throughout the day. Wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!

