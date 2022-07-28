Karva Chauth or Karwa Chauth is an important fasting day observed by Hindu women in North and Western India. It falls on the Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. Karva Chauth 2022 will be observed on October 13, Thursday. On this day, married women keep a day-long fast for their husbands and worship Goddess Parvati for their longevity and prosperity. Women dress in new clothes, wear heavy jewellery, apply Mehndi and decorate thalis during the most-awaited fasting festival. Below, know about the date, significance and Puja timings of Karwa Chauth 2022. List of Long Weekends in 2022 in India: Check Holiday Dates in New Year Calendar To Plan Your Vacation in Advance.

When is Karwa Chauth 2022? Karva Chauth Tithi and Puja Timings for Married Women

The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 01:59 a.m. on October 13, Thursday and ends at 03:08 a.m. on October 14, Friday. Karva Chauth is the one-day festival when married women in India hold fast from the sunrise to moonrise to pray for the happy and long life of their husbands. Also called Kark or Karak Chaturthi, Karva Chauth fast is broken by offering Arghya (water) to the moon. A special Puja is conducted when the fasters sit in a circle with their Puja thalis and narrate Karwa Chauth stories in their own versions. The Puja muhurat for Karva Chauth 2022 begins at 05:59 p.m. and ends at 07:13 p.m. on October 13, 2022. The expected moonrise time on the fasting day is 08:31 p.m.

Karva Chauth Significance

'Karva' means earthen pot with a spout, and 'Chauth' means fourth. The fasting festival coincides with the wheat-sowing time, due to which big earthen pots are prepared in which wheat is stored. They are called Karwas. Women exchange these Karwas by visiting each other's houses on Karwa Chauth. The fasting day is celebrated annually to strengthen family ties. It is believed that the observance began when women started praying for the safe return of their husbands who went to fight wars in far-off lands. Since then, the 'Nirjala' fast has been observed by North Indian women and prayers are offered to Goddess Parvati. They wake up early in the morning to prepare Sargi. Sargi is the pre-dawn meal that is organised by the mother-in-law. It includes fresh fruits, dry fruits, sweets and vegetables. Thalis are decorated for the special evening. The women then come together and sit in a circle when Puja is offered to Gauri Maa, the incarnation of Goddess Parvati. The women then begin rotating thalis, which are called thali batana. Regional hymns and stories are then narrated. Karwa Chauth fast is then broken when the moon shines bright in the night sky. The women carry Channi (sieve) and place a diya on it. They look at the moon through the sieve and then look at their husbands, who feed them kachi lassi and sweets. They take the blessings of the elderly and break the day-long fast at night. Even unmarried women observe Karwa Chauth, who pray in the hope of having the desired life partner. Celebrate the big festival with complete joy and enthusiasm. May Goddess Parvati shower her blessings on you this Karwa Chauth! Karva Chauth ki Shubhkamnaye!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2022 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).