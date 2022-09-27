Karwa Chauth is the fasting festival observed by Hindu women across the country. It is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi during Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Karva Chauth 2022 will be kept between October 13 and October 14. The one-day fasting festival is observed by married women for the longevity and prosperity of their husbands. North Indian women celebrate Karwa Chauth or Karaka Chaturthi with full zeal and enthusiasm as they adorn themselves with new clothes, jewellery, Mehndi and other accessories. So, if you’re looking for beautiful Mehndi designs and Henna patterns, you’ve arrived at the right place. Take inspiration from the Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi designs we present to you below.

Karva stands for earthen pot, while Chauth means fourth, as the fasting period occurs on the fourth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Kartik. Women buy Karvas or clay pots before the festival to decorate them with bangles, sweets, jewellery and other adornments. They visit each other’s houses and exchange Karvas on Karwa Chauth. On the day of the fast, they wake up before sunrise to eat and drink as it helps them go without food and water for the day-long fast. They dress as a bride for Karaka Chaturthi celebrations and apply Mehndi and Alta on their hands and feet as a part of their festive day Shringar. As you look forward to observing Karwa Chauth Vrat with complete devotion, make your festival more special by applying easy and beautiful Henna patterns on your front and back hands. For that, watch the tutorial videos to get the latest Mehndi designs for Karwa Chauth. October 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Halloween; List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Tenth Month

Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi Designs

Easy Mehndi Tutorial Video for Karwa Chauth

Latest Karva Chauth 2022 Henna Patterns

Beautiful Mehndi Designs for Karva Chauth Celebrations

Celebrate Karwa Chauth by beautifying yourself with beautiful adornments and dresses to mark the significance of this momentous day. May Goddess Parvati bless you and your family with peace and prosperity. Happy Karwa Chauth!

