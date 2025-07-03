Kharchi Puja is an annual Hindu festival that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Tripura, India. It is one of the most popular festivals in Tripura. The annual week-long Hindu festival deeply rooted in the tribal and royal traditions of Tripura and is primarily celebrated at the Fourteen Gods Temple in Agartala. The day of Kharchi Puja falls on the eighth day of the new moon in July or August in Tripura. This year, Kharchi Puja 2025 falls on Thursday, July 3. This festival involves the worship of the fourteen gods (Chaturdasha Devata) forming the dynasty deity of the Tripuri people. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Kharchi Puja is a week-long royal Puja which falls in the month of July on the eighth day of the new moon and attracts thousands of people. It is celebrated at Agartala in the temple premises of the Fourteen Gods. There are many legends associated with this Puja. In this article, let’s know more about Kharchi Puja 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Hindu Nav Varsh or Hindu New Year 2025 Date: When Is Vikram Samvat 2082 Starting?

Kharchi Puja 2025 Date

Kharchi Puja 2025 falls on Thursday, July 3.

Kharchi Puja Rituals

Kharchi puja lasts for seven consecutive days. The festival is held at the temple of fourteen gods at Old Agartala. On the day of puja, the fourteen deities are carried by chanting members and taken to the river Saidra, bathed in the holy water, and then returned to the temple. The deities are then decorated with various flowers and vermillion is placed on each deity's forehead.

Kharchi Puja Significance

Kharchi Puja is an annual festival that holds great significance for people of Tripura. This festival honours the Chaturdasa Devata—fourteen deities believed to protect the land and its people. Kharchi Puja is a public holiday in Tripura and remains one of the region’s most colourful and culturally significant celebrations. The word ‘Kharchi’ is derived from the word ‘Khya’ which means ‘Earth’. The Puja is performed to wash out the sins and to clean the post-menstrual phase of Mother Earth's menstruation and lasts for seven consecutive days.

Kharchi puja is performed after 15 days of ‘Ama Pechi’, the menstruation of the Mother Earth and the soil is neither ploughed nor dug anywhere during this time. The Earth is therefore considered unclean after the menstruation of the earth mother during ‘Ama Pechi’. The Kharchi puja is performed to wash out the post-menstrual uncleanliness of the Earth mother's menstruation.

