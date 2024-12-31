January 1 is recognised as the first day of the New Year according to the Gregorian calendar. People join in the New Year celebrations as the earth completes one revolution around the sun, taking 365.25 days. However, the planet exhibits great diversity, which means not everyone follows the same path. While most countries celebrate New Year’s Day on January 1, Hindu Nav Varsh or the Hindu New Year date is based on Vikram Samvat, a lunisolar calendar followed in India and Nepal, where most of the Hindu community resides. As the world rings the New Year 2025, one wonders about the Hindu Nav Varsh 2025 date. When is the Hindu New Year 2025 date? When is Vikram Samvat 2082 starting? What is the difference between a Gregorian Calendar and Vikram Samvat? Why are the dates of Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa or Ugadi important to Hindus in different states in India? Here’s a look at all the important information. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Puthandu, Nowruz and Other Important Dates, Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

Vikram Samvat and Gregorian Calendar Difference

Gregorian Calendar is the most-used calendar across the world, following the Earth's revolution around the sun. Meanwhile, Vikram Samvat is the lunisolar calendar followed in India and Nepal. Vikram Samvat is generally 57 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar, except from January to April when it is ahead by 56 years.

When is New Year’s Day 2025?

New Year’s Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 1.

Vikram Samvat 2082 Start Date

The Vikram Samvat 2082 will begin on Sunday, March 30, 2025, marking the start of the Hindu New Year and Chaitra Navratri.

When is Chaitra Navratri 2025?

Observed during the lunar month of Chaitra (March–April), Chaitra Navratri falls on the first day of the Hindu New Year. It is a nine-day-long Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. This year, Chaitra Navratri 2025 will be celebrated from Sunday, March 30, 2025, to Monday, April 7, 2025.

When is Gudi Padwa 2025? When is Ugadi 2025?

Gudi Padwa is a festival marking the start of the lunisolar new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. It is widely celebrated in the Indian state of Maharashtra, parts of Konkan and Goa. It is also known as Marathi New Year. Similarly, Ugadi or Telugu New Year, is celebrated by the Hindu community in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

