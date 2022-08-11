Krishna Janmashtami 2022 will be observed on Thursday, August 18. According to the Hindu solar calendar, it is observed on the eighth tithi of the Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada Maas. On Krishna Janmashtami, people decorate their houses with flowers and lights. Major Krishna temples organise recitation of Bhagvat Purana and Bhagavad Gita. Raas Lila is organised in many parts of Mathura, Manipur, Assam, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Kids dress up as Lord Krishna and Radha to be a part of the celebrations. As you celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a list of ways to get your Bal Gopal ready for the festivities, ranging from Laddu Gopal dresses to getting mud pots of curd. How to Make Laddu Gopal Jhula? Why is Kanha Placed on Swing on Krishna Ashtami? Ways to Decorate Bal Gopal Jhula on Gokulashtami Puja

Laddu Gopal Dress

If you want to dress up your infant as Laddu Gopal, then make the easiest outfit for him/her by pairing a yellow cotton shirt with a yellow dupatta and a crown. This would make your baby comfortable and totally ready for the festival.

Yellow Dhoti

A yellow dhoti is enough to dress your kids as Bal Gopal for Janmashtami 2022. The dhoti will add to the vibe of the festival, making your child look totally prepared for the day.

Kasturi Tilak

The perfect makeup to dress your child as Bal Gopal or Krishna for Janmashtami is by applying the Kasturi Tilak on his/her forehead using Chandan paste and some Kumkum.

Mud Pot of Curd/Butter

White butter (Photo Credits: Tara Deshpande/Twitter)

Let your child enjoy the curd or butter just like little Kanhaji by placing a mud pot right in front of him filled with it. This is one of the most natural ways to make your kid look all dressed up for Janmashtami 2022.

Flute

Shri Krishna Idol (Representative Image) ( Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The flute is an essential part of Kanhaji’s attire. Hand over a flute to your little one and let him play with it as you dress him up as Bal Gopal for celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday.

Dressing up a child for Krishna Janmashtami could be really difficult at times, but the outcome is always cheerful and lively. Once your kid is all dressed as Krishna or Bal Gopal, don’t forget to post the pictures on social media and make a lot of memories.

Wishing everyone a Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022!

