The auspicious occasion of Lakshmi Puja (also spelt as Laxmi Pujan) is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and is celebrated across India with great devotion. Lakshmi Maa is the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. As Lakshmi Puja 2023 nears, here’s a compilation of Lakshmi Puja 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Laxmi Pujan 2023 images and HD wallpapers, Lakshmi photos, Lakshmi Mata pics, Shubh Deepawali 2023 greetings, and Laxmi Pujan messages which you can download and share with your family and friends on this auspicious day. You can also download these Lakshmi Puja images online and send them to your loved ones as Happy Diwali 2023 images and wallpapers. Lakshmi Puja 2023 Date in Diwali Week: Know Laxmi Pujan Timings, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Lakshmi Puja is an integral part of Diwali celebrations in many parts of India. On this auspicious day, devotees recite prayers and chant mantras dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and seek her blessings for prosperity, wealth, and overall well-being. Lakshmi Puja is celebrated on the Amavasya (new moon day) in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Ashwayuja (Amanta tradition) or Kartika (Purnimanta tradition). It falls on the third day of Deepavali in most parts of India. This year, Lakshmi Puja 2023 falls on Sunday, November 12.

As per religious beliefs, Lakshmi Mata visits her devotees on the day of Lakshmi Pujan and blesses them with prosperity and good fortune. To welcome the goddess, devotees clean their houses, decorate their houses, and prepare sweet treats and delicacies as offerings. It is said that the Goddess roams the earth on the night of the Lakshmi Puja. On the evening of Lakshmi Puja, people open their doors and windows to welcome Lakshmi and place diya lights on their windowsills and balcony ledges to invite her in. Devotees believe that the happier Lakshmi is during her visit, the more she blesses the family with health and wealth.

