Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival observed by Hindu women for the healthy and long life of their husbands. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year it will be observed on October 13, Thursday. Women observe a Nirjala fast where they avoid eating or drinking anything. They start preparing for the fast in advance by buying new clothes and jewellery. They groom themselves and look their best on this day. Henna is also an important part of the festivities on Karwa Chauth. Women apply beautiful Mehndi designs on their hands and feet as they get ready for the festival. We at LatestLY have brought together a collection of last-minute different and beautiful Mehendi designs that you can try out on this day. Apply Easy and Beautiful Henna Patterns for Front and Back Hands and Make Karva Chauth Celebrations More Special.

Many women love to get their hands filled with Mehndi while there are others who don’t like Mehndi too much and wish to get minimal designs. Nowadays, there are dotted patterns and geometrical prints that can be made on the hands which are simple yet attractive. In fact, many women keep minimal designs on the palms and love to get a full-covered pattern on the back side of the hand. Here are some last-minute designs that you can try on the back of your hand and even your feet to celebrate the fasting day.

Beautiful Mehndi Designs for Karwa Chauth 2022

Mehndi Designs For Feet

Back Hand Mehndi Designs

Simple Mehndi Design

Front Full Hand Patterns

On Karwa Chauth, many women dress up just like a bride. They wear their bridal lehenga or sometimes customize their lehenga for the festival. All women get together in the best of their outfits to celebrate the day. Therefore, many women adorn their feet also with beautiful Mehndi designs. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!

