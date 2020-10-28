Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi celebrates the birthday of Prophet Mohammad. The observance is also known as Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi, Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid. It is celebrated by a section of Muslims who follow the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought. Milad falls on the 12th of the Islamic month Rabi' al-awwal. Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi 2020 or Mawlid 2020 will be observed on October 30. As Eid approaches, women apply Mehendi on their palms to celebrate the occasion. Applying henna on hands and feet ahead of observance is considered auspicious during the observance. And as the occasion approaches, we bring to you Eid 2020 Mehendi design, henna patterns and HD Images to adorn your palms with. These latest easy Mehandi design videos are sure to bring in the festive spirit early in your family. Eid-e-Milad 2020 Latest Mehendi Design: Beautiful Henna Patterns And Mehandi HD Images to Adorn Your Palms This Eid (Watch Videos)

These recent beautiful Mehandi designs will look beautiful on your palms. It will not only brighten the festive spirit, but also earn your praises on the auspicious occasion. Also for these are easy DIY Mehandi designs which you can pull off at home. You can also try the same on the hand of your palm for a full-fledged Mehandi design. Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi Mubarak 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Mawlid an-Nabi Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Messages and SMS to Send on Prophet Mohammed's Birthday During Rabi Al-Awwal Month.

Eid Mehendi Design Video:

Eid-e-Milad Mehandi Design:

People wish on the occasion by sending Eid Mubarak wishes and greeting to their near and dear ones. Muslims take out processions and arrange events for the occasion. People also conduct special prayers on the observance. While these are some of the Mehendi designs we found for you, you can use your creativity and make it more interesting. We wish you all Eid Mubarak in advance!

