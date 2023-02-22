Lent 2023 will be observed from Wednesday, February 22, to Thursday, April 6. It is a 40-day period to commemorate the 40 days Jesus spent fasting and enduring temptation by Satan. Lent begins with Ash Wednesday. Lent is a period of grief that ends with the grand celebration of Easter. It is a period of penitential preparation for Easter in the Christian Church. In Western Churches, it begins 40 days before Easter, whereas, in Eastern Churches, it begins on the Monday of the seventh week before Easter. As you observed, Lent 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a wide range of HD Images and wallpapers you can download and send to all your near and dear on the religious observance. Biblical Sayings & Spiritual Thoughts To Observe The 40-Day Of Fasting

Since apostolic times, preparation and fasting have been observed before the Easter festival, but it was not formalized until the First Council of Nicaea in 325 CE. It was a time of preparation for Baptism and penance for grievous sinners who were excluded from Communion and preparing for their restoration. In the 9th century, it became customary for all the faithful to be reminded of the need for penitence by receiving an imposition of ashes on their forehead on the first day of Lent. Here is a collection of HD Images and wallpapers you can download and share on Lent 2023. Lent 2023: Here’s All You Need To Know About the Rules for Fasting and Abstinence in This Lenten Season.

Quotes for Lent

God never tires of forgiving us; we are the ones who tire of seeking his mercy. - Pope Francis

Quotes for Lent

What if we view this desert time of Lent as not just a time to reflect or to lament or to confess or to fast, but a time where we learn to be free. - Megan Westra

Quotes for Lent

The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. - Lamentations 3:22-23

Quotes for Lent

There are three elements that are almost always part of Lent: prayer, giving something up and giving something back. - Elizabeth Hyndman

Quotes for Lent

Patience is the companion of wisdom. - St. Augustine

Quotes for Lent

Have patience with all things, but first of all with yourself. - St. Francis de Sales

In Eastern Churches, fasting rules are still as strict as they were in the early centuries. Only one meal a day is allowed, and meat, fish, eggs and butter consumption is forbidden. Wishing everyone a blessed Lent 2023!

