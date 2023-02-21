Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Saturday. This 40-day period is a season of prayer, fasting and almsgiving, which is known as the three pillars of Lent. As one prepares themselves to celebrate Jesus Christ’s Resurrection at Easter, most Christians commit to Lenten sacrifice, which is in the form of fasting and abstinence. For Catholics, Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are obligatory days of fasting (excluding Sundays) and abstinence. The law of fasting is obligatory for the age group between 18 to 59. And if health permits, one may continue to do so even after that age. The sick, one with strenuous work, pregnant women and nursing mothers are exempted. A Catholic, starting at the age of 14, is required to observe the laws of abstinence, especially on all Fridays of Lenten season. Lent 2023 Start Date in Calendar: Know Lent Season History and Significance of the 40-Day Christian Fasting Period.

Learn Religions explains why Christians were forbidden to fast on Sundays during Lenten season. It says, “Since all Sundays—and not simply Easter Sunday—were days to celebrate Christ’s Resurrection, Christians were forbidden to fast and do other forms of penance on those days. Therefore, when the Church expanded the period of fasting and prayer in preparation for Easter from a few days to 40 days (to mirror Christ’s fasting in the desert, before He began His public ministry), Sundays could not be included in the count.”

When fasting, a person is permitted to eat one full meal, as well as two smaller meals that together are not equal to a full meal. Fasting has historically included abstinence from wine, alcohol, fish, meat, dairy products, eggs and so on. While some abstain from meat for 40 days, some do so only on Fridays. Many Christians commit to vegetarianism for the entire season of Lent. The Christian tradition of fasts and abstinence developed from Old Testament practices. While Western Churches have relaxed in terms of fasting practices, many Eastern Churches still continue to practice the age old customs of fasting and abstinence.

The USCCB website says, “While fish, lobster and other shellfish are not considered meat and can be consumed on days of abstinence, indulging in the lavish buffet at your favourite seafood place sort of misses the point. Abstaining from meat and other indulgences during Lent is a penitential practice.”

The gospel of Matthew 6:16-18 clearly talks about ‘How To Fast’. It says, “When you fast, do not look somber as the hypocrites do, for they disfigure their faces to show others they are fasting. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you fast, put oil on your head and wash your face, so that it will not be obvious to others that you are fasting, but only to your Father, who is unseen; and your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.”

