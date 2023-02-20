Lent is a 40-day fasting period observed by the Christian community around the globe, where they offer service and prayers and remember the sacrifices of Jesus Christ. This period is of almsgiving and sombre reflection and is observed by Christians worldwide. Lent is a period of grief that ends with a great celebration of Easter. Thus, it is known in Eastern Orthodox circles as the ‘bright sadness’ season. Lent starts with Ash Wednesday and continues for 40 days ending with Holy Thursday before Easter Sunday. This year, Lent 2023 begins on February 22 and will end on April 6, 2023. As per tradition, the three traditional pillars of Lent are prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. So during Lent, Christians develop a closer relationship with God, and the 40 days of Lent are believed to be filled with reflection, service and prayer. Scroll down to understand more about the observance. Ash Wednesday 2023 Date: Know Rituals and Significance of Celebrating the First Day of Lent by Christians Worldwide.

History

The word ‘Lent’ is a shortened form of the Old English word "lencten," meaning ‘spring season’. In languages Greek and Latin, the term signifies the period dating from the 40th weekday before Easter. As per early Christianity records, the Lent tradition of fasting was done before Easter. The practice of fasting and abstaining from alcohol, and meat during Lent thus became established in the Church. In AD 339, Athanasius of Alexandria wrote that the Lenten fast was a forty-day fast that "the entire world" observed. Also, Saint Augustine of Hippo (AD 354–AD 430) wrote, "Our fast at any other time is voluntary; but during Lent, we sin if we do not fast."

The first day of Lent is known as Ash Wednesday, when people visit churches and apply a cross sign on their forehead with ash representing repenting all the wrongdoings and sins from the past. The holy week of Lent, also known as Passion Week, starts with Palm Sunday.

Significance

The purpose of Lent is the preparation of the believer for Easter when Christians engage in prayers, give up eating meat, repentance of sins, almsgiving, simple living, and self-denial. In Lent, many Christians commit to fasting, as well as giving up certain luxuries in imitation of Jesus Christ's sacrifice during his journey into the desert for 40 days. This is known as one's Lenten sacrifice.

As per traditions, during the 40 days before Easter, Catholics are supposed to abstain from all pleasures and be prepared to celebrate Jesus's resurrection on Easter Day. During Lent, it is not acceptable to eat lamb, chicken, beef, pork, ham, deer, and most other meats. However, there are exceptions, as pregnant women, the ill, the elderly, and the very young are exempt from the Lent rules of fasting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2023 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).