New Delhi, July 4: As the US gears up to celebrate the 245th Independence Day, widely known as the Fourth of July Celebration, on Sunday, with much enthusiasm, glory and jest, people across the world are eagerly looking forward to watch and enjoy the beauty of Macy's Fourth of July fireworks that are set to light up and decorate the American sky. These fireworks have long been a big attraction in the annual celebrations of the US Independence Day and the ritual continues this year as well. Fourth of July or US Independence Day 2021: Know History and Significance of the 4th of July Celebrations in the United States.

But where and how to watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks? From where to get the ticket? And many such questions are doing rounds. We at LatestLY have answered all such question regarding the fireworks that will shine in the Manhattan sky. Scroll down here for the FAQs on Marcy's Fourth of July Fireworks. Fourth of July Songs: From 'Born In the U.S. A.' To 'Party In The U.S.A.', 5 Songs That Will Put You In Great Patriotic Spirit During 2021 US Independence Day Celebrations.

FAQs on Marcy's 4th of July Fireworks:

Where can I watch Macy’s Fourth Of July Fireworks?

You can watch the beautiful firework show online from the ease and comfort of your home. Click here to watch the live streaming of Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks. Just click here and enjoy!

How do I get tickets to see Macy’s Fourth Of July Fireworks?

To watch the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks you do not need any ticket. It is a public event, and totally free of cost. It is open for public viewing without any tickets.

Where can I see the performers?

You can watch and enjoy the performers on 'Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular', a two-hour one-night-only special NBC broadcast on July 4, Sunday from 8 pm to 10 pm (Eastern Time and Pacific Time) and 7 pm to 9 pm (Central Time and Mountain Time).

Now that we have answered these frequently asked questions for you, all that remains is to watch the US skyline shimmer, shine and sparkle with the beautiful fire works, as the United States of America fills up with the spirit of patriotism and love for the nation to celebrate its 245th Independence Day.

