The Fourth of July is celebrated as Independence Day in the United States of America. The annual commemoration, which is often referred to as the 4th of July, is sure to be celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in the country. As we prepare to celebrate this important day in the history of the United States, here is everything you need to know about the Fourth of July celebration, the history of the Fourth of July, Its significance in the United States and more.

Why is the Fourth of July Celebrated as United States Independence Day?

The United States celebrates Independence Day on the Fourth of July because of the Declaration of Independence of the United States on July 4, 1776. The thirteen American colonies were independent from the monarch of Britain, King George III. While Congress had voted to declare Independence on July 2, it was not officially declared on July 4.

Significance of Fourth of July

The day that a country got its independence is extremely important. Fourth of July holds a patriotic relevance to many. This celebration is a federal holiday that is commemorated with grand events across the country. If the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday (like this year), the celebrations and holidays are extended to July 5, which is a holiday.

Celebrations of Fourth of July

The celebration of United States’ Independence Day varies from place to place. However, watching the Fourth of July fireworks is an integral part of this celebration. People often get together with their family and wear their most american outfits. Barbecuing with the family to enjoy the summer day and preparing for an evening of watching the fireworks by the beach or park are all common plans for this day.

With the scorching heat that currently affects significant parts of the United States, the celebration of the Fourth of July 2021 is sure to be more indoor. People also share Happy Fourth of July wishes and messages with their family and friends on social media. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day!

