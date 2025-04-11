Pana Sankranti or Maha Bisuba Sankranti, also popularly known as Odia New Year, is a major traditional festival celebrated in the Indian state of Odisha. The day of Pana Sankranti usually falls on April 14 each year, marking the beginning of the Odia solar calendar. This auspicious occasion also marks the entry of the sun into the Mesha Rashi (Aries), signalling the start of the new harvest season. As we inch towards Maha Bisuba Sankranti 2025 celebrations, we look at the date, significance, celebrations and more important information about this important celebration. April 2025 Holidays & Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

The festival occurs as per the lunisolar Hindu calendar followed in Odisha and falls on the first day of the traditional solar month of Meṣa, hence the equivalent lunar month Baisakha. This year, Pana Sankranti falls on Monday, April 14, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Pana Sankranti Moment will be at 03:30 am. The festival of Pana Sankranti is also known as Maha Bishuba Sankranti. Bela Pana Recipe for Pana Sankranti 2025: How To Make the Healthy Summer Drink at Home? Celebrate Odia New Year With a Refreshing Beverage (Watch Video).

Pana Sankranti 2025 Date

Pana Sankranti falls on Monday, April 14, 2025

Pana Sankranti 2025 Timings

The Pana Sankranti Moment will be at 03:30 am.

Pana Sankranti Significance

Pana Sankranti holds great cultural significance for the people of Odisha. In the Odia Hindu tradition, Pana Sankranti is believed to be the birthday of the Hindu deity Hanuman. His temples, along with those of Shiva and Surya (the Sun god), are revered on the new year. The festival gets its name from ‘Pana’, a traditional sweet, cooling drink made from ‘bael’, also known as wood apple, jaggery, yogurt, water, fruits, and spices. It’s offered to deities and shared with friends and family to combat the summer heat.

On this day, devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Goddess Durga and Hanuman temples. People take baths in rivers or major pilgrimage centers while communities participate in fairs, participate in traditional dance or various events to mark the Odio New Year

