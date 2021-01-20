Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the largest religious events in the world. Every 12th year in India, that massive event is organised in Haridwar, Prayagraj, Ujjain and Nashik. However, for the first time in the history of Kumbh Mela in the 11th year instead of 12 years in Haridwar. The Kumbh Mela was set to be held in 2022 BUT is now going to be held in Haridwar this year aka 2021, because of the planetary positions according to the panchang.

This year, Kumbh Mela started off from January 14 i.e. Makar Sankranti. According to Hindu mythology, such a tradition began after the Samudra Manthan when drops of nectar were scattered in 12 places including Mriduloka. It is said that there was a tug of war between God and the demons for this nectar vase aka the Samudra Manthan. The sadhus and mahants meet and worship God with reverence and dedication. In the Kumbh, they chant mantras sitting by the Sangam beach and also perform Rudrabhishek along with Kirtan and Bhajan. However, if you are planning to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela 2021, here are a few things you must keep in mind.

Religious Rules

Do not have garlic during every day you stay on the Sangam. Have simple food and fruits only.

Do not lie all the days or hours you live on the Sangam coast.

While chanting a mantra, the number should not be less than a fixed number of odds.

Make sure to donate food and woollen clothes there.

Do not use profanity.

Do not ridicule any rishi or devotees.

Do not indulge in any kind of intoxication

General Maha Kumbh Mela 2021 Dos:

Pack light luggage.

Before going to the Kumbh Mela, keep complete information about the hospital, food, tent, necessary helpline number and other necessary services.

Keep a map of Kumbh with you, information about baths and ghats, numbers of people you know, your own Aadhar card and important identity cards.

Follow all the rules and instructions during the Kumbh Mela.

General Maha Kumbh Mela 2021 Don'ts:

Do not bring valuable and unnecessary items with you in Kumbh.

Do not trust strangers. Do not take food under the influence of anyone without full knowledge.

Keep the peace and avoid fight fights.

Do not risk your life by crossing the boundary of the river.

Do not put soap, plastic, garbage and worship material in the river.

If you are sick, avoid going to crowded places

Do not defecate and mess in the open. Do not use plastic bags etc.

If any unfamiliar or suspicious item is found in Kumbh, immediately inform the police or the fair administration.

