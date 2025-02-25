Maha Shivaratri is the annual festival that holds immense significance in Shviaism and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by devotees of Lord Shiva. It is considered to be the most important festival of Lord Shiva, followed by the month-long commemoration in Shravan. Maha Shivaratri 2025 will be marked on February 26 and is sure to be filled with various celebratory observances and festive events. An integral part of Maha Shivaratri that sets it apart from other Hindu festivals is the fact that Maha Shivaratri is celebrated throughout the night. Holding a night vigil or Jagran is an integral part of Maha Shivaratri celebrations. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Shivaratri 2025, here’s everything you need to know about the importance of the Maha Shivaratri Jagran. Maha Shivratri 2025: From ‘Shiv Tandav Stotra’ to ‘Bhole Nath Se Nirala,’ 5 Devotional Songs and Bhajans To Worship Lord Shiva During the Festival of Mahashivratri (Watch Videos).

Shiv Puja on Maha Shivratri

While most Hindu festivals are celebrated during day times, Maha Shivaratri is one of the few that is commemorated throughout the night. An integral part of the Maha Shivaratri celebration is the performance of Shiv Puja. According to holy scriptures, Shiva Puja should be done during the night, and devotees should break the fast the next day after taking a bath. This is the reason that devotees of Lord Shiva come together and observe night vigils, where they praise Lord Shiva and sing songs and aartis to appease him. It is believed that observing the night vigil helps overcome darkness and ignorance in one's life and the world through Shiva.

Maha Shivaratri 2025 Jagaran Puja Timings

Maha Shivaratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi tithi in the month of Phalguna. The Chaturdashi Tithi for Maha Shivaratri 2025 begins at 11:08 on February 26, 2025, and will go on till 08:54 on February 27, 2025. The Puja can either be performed once or four times throughout the night. The most auspicious time for Shiv Puja for Maha Shivaratri is Nishta Kaal time. It is believed that Lord Shiva entered Earth during Nishta Kaal. Nishita Kaal Puja Time for Maha Shivaratri 2025 will begin at 00:06 on February 27 and go on till 00:55 on February 27. Other Puja timings for Maha Shivaratri 2025 can be found below

Maha Shivaratri Muhurta as Per Drik Panchang,

Maha Shivaratri on Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 00:27 to 01:16, Feb 27

Duration - 00 Hours 49 Mins

On February 27, Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:59 to 08:54

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 18:43 to 21:47 on February 26

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 21:47 on February 26 to 00:51, February 27

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 00:51 to 03:55, February 27

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:55 to 06:59, February 27

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 11:08 on February 26, 2025

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 08:54 on February 27, 2025

Significance of Staying Awake on Mahashivratri

Staying awake on Mahashivratri, known as Jagran, holds deep spiritual significance. Devotees remain vigilant through the night, engaging in prayers, meditation, and chanting to honour Lord Shiva. It symbolises overcoming darkness and ignorance while seeking divine consciousness. According to mythology, this night is believed to be highly auspicious for spiritual growth, as Shiva’s energy is especially powerful. Observing the Jagran with devotion is said to bring inner transformation, blessings, and liberation (moksha).

We hope that these timings and information help you to plan your Maha Shivaratri celebration with all the zeal and enthusiasm. We hope that the celebration of Maha Shivaratri 2025 brings with it all the light and positivity into your life. Happy Maha Shivaratri 2025!

