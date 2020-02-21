Mahashivratri 2020 Images and Greetings: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Mahadev Photos, GIFs, Facebook Messages and Wishes on the Auspicious Night of Lord Shiva

Lord Shiva Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

The annual winter festival which commemorates Lord Shiva's marriage with Goddess Parvati is here. Every year this festival is celebrated in the Hindu Month of Magha or Phalgun. Maha Shivratri 2020 is being celebrated on February 21 by devotees across the world with great fervour and enthusiasm. Maha Shivratri is an extremely auspicious and important festival that is celebrated through the night. In addition to singing religious aartis and folk songs that praise Lord Shiva, observing stringent Maha Shivratri fasts and visiting famous Shiv Temples across the country is considered auspicious. Besides, people also enjoy sending Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 wishes and messages, sharing Shivratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, setting Shiva pictures and wallpapers as their DP to remember and revere the powerful God. We bring you the latest collection of Mahashivratri 2020 images with greetings, Lord Shiva photos, GIFs, Facebook messages and wishes that you can send to everyone you know.

Maha Shivratri is one of the most important festivals for the followers of Lord Shiva. In fact, Mahashivratri is marked with special celebrations by those who abide by Shivaism. Devotees celebrate maha Shivratri throughout the night, where they stay awake and chant mantras to please Lord Shiva. Translating to “The great night of Lord Shiva”, Mahashivratri is said to be the night that Lord Shiva performed the dance of creation, preservation and destruction.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2020, here are a few Shiva wallpapers, pictures of Lord Shiva, Happy Maha Shivratri wishes and messages, Shivratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to share with your friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Shiva Omkara, Har Shiv Omkara. Brahma, Vishnu Sadashiv Ardhangi Dhara. Om Hara Hara Mahadeva. Aap Pe Shivji Ki Kripa Drishti Bani Rahe

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Shivratri May Lord Shiva Shower His Blessings on All of You and Shower Happiness Upon Each of Your Family Members. Wishing You All a Very Happy Maha Shivratri.

GIF Message Reads: Celebrate Maha Shivratri, the Festival of Lord Shiva Spread the Message of Honesty and Love Through This World On This Day When Lord Shiva Descended on This Earth to Kill Evil.

GIF Message Reads: I Wish the Glory of Shiva Shankar Uplift Your Soul and Banish All Your Troubles. Happy Maha Shivratri.

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri people also observe the stringent Mahashivratri fast, in the hopes of a promising and prosperous life. In addition to this, the 12 Jyotirlingas in India and all other famous Shiv temples are flooded with devotees seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. We hope that this Mahashivratri fills your life with light and prosperity.