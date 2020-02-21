Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 Images And Wallpapers: Download And Share These Mahashivratri HD Photos as WhatsApp DP, Facebook Status, Instagram Story to Celebrate The Day of Lord Shiva

Happy Mahashivratri 2020 HD Image And Wallpaper For Download 5 (Photo Credits: File Image)

The festival of Maha Shivratri 2020 is here, and the excitement level amongst the devotees is sky-high. The occasion of Mahashivratri is being celebrated on February 21, i.e. Friday, this year. People celebrate Mahashivratri in high spirits and with grandeur festivities. They celebrate the occasion by sharing the latest Mahashivratri HD images and wallpapers amongst each other on this auspicious day. If you, too, are searching for the newest collection of Mahashivratri 2020 images and wallpapers, then you can find them all here.

People can send these popular Mahashivratri 2020 photos and wallpapers through WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories, Hike messages among other things.

Maha Shivratri 2020 Images And Wallpapers

The festival of Mahashivratri is celebrated for several reasons. Some people celebrate the occasion in remembrance of the sacred union (marriage) of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Some devotees observe the festival as a mark of respect for Lord Shiva’s selfless deed of consuming the pot of poison that emerged at the time of Samudra Manthan.

We at LatestLY wish you and your family a very Happy Mahashivratri 2020