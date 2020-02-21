Mahashivratri 2020: Shankracharya Temple in Srinagar Illuminated With Colourful Lights (Watch Video)

Shankracharya Temple illuminated on Mahashivratri 2020 (Photo Credits: Screenshot/ANI)

Srinagar, February 21: On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the Shankaracharya Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar was illuminated with colourful lights on Friday. The video of the Shankaracharya Temple decorated with light was shared by news agency ANI. On Friday morning, devotees thronged the temple to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri is one of the biggest festivals celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits.

The Shankaracharya Temple is also known as the Jyeshteshwara Temple. It is situated on top of the Shankaracharya Hill on the Zabarwan Range. The temple believed to be dated back to 200 BC as a Buddhist construction. It was visited by Adi Shankara after which it got its present-day name.

ANI's Video:

Mahashivratri is one of the most significant festivals for the people of the Hindu religion. The day is celebrated in remembrance of the sacred union (marriage) of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Some devotees also observe the festival as a mark of respect for Lord Shiva's selfless deed of consuming the pot of poison that emerged at the time of Samudra Manthan.

People celebrate the Mahashivratri festival with grand celebrations. They offer special prayers, recite mantras, chant Shiv Bhajans, and observe fast among other things.